A city lawyer has run to the High Court accusing the government of excluding lawyers from the list of essential service providers allowed to operate during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Geoffrey Turyamusiima contends that several rights of individuals especially suspects have been violated during this period when the lawyers cannot access courts.

Turyamusiima notes that the right to fair hearing and considerations of applications that require the production of people held in illegal detentions and right to freedom from torture, cruel and degrading treatment are being violated at the moment.

In the documents he filed before the High Court in Kampala, Turyamusiima contends that some of his clients Denis Okello and Charles Ongom Labeja who were picked from Retired Lt General Henry Tumukunde’s home a month ago have not been produced anywhere in court badding that if the government hadn’t included them as a non-essential service provider, they would have petitioned the court to enforce the rights of these suspects.

The lawyers now want the court to compel the government to include the Advocates of the High Court on the list of essential service providers to enable them offer legal services and also quash the statutory instrument on grounds that it was unconstitutional.

On April 16, Kenyan High Court Judge made an unprecedented decision when he directed the government to stop implementing the effects of the lockdown caused by COVID 19 to lawyers especially the regulations

on curfew