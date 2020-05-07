A lawyer who filed a case challenging the exclusion of lawyers among essential service providers during the lockdown has written to the Chief registrar, courts of judicature to withdraw a letter written by the judiciary compelling the law society to forward 30 names of lawyers to be allowed to work.

Last week, President Museveni named lawyers among the essential service providers but ordered the Uganda Law society to choose only 30 lawyers that will be eligible to move during the lockdown.

Yesterday, the chief justice, Bart Katureebe wrote to the lawyers’ body requesting them to forward the said names to allow the courts of law to enforce a presidential directive.

However, Anthony Wameeli, representing Geoffrey Turyasiima, the petitioner says high court judge Michael Elubu is today expected to deliver his judgement on the case, and that the Chief Justice’s letter to the Uganda Law Society makes their case overtaken by events.

According to counsel Wameeli, President Museveni violated the sub-judice rule and in effect biased the mind of the trial judge by discussing a matter pending before court yet the Attorney General and ministry of health are both respondents in the said case.

These are also accusing President Museveni of violating the independence of the judiciary, especially the independence of the presiding judge in their case.

The lawyers further stated that the Chief Justice’s letter to ULS not only promotes the presidential directive but also violates the subjudice rule and the independence of the presiding judge.

These have now asked the chief registrar to withdraw the said letter in the interest of justice, independence of the judiciary so that justice Elubu can independently decide their case as the constitution requires.