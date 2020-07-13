

By Benjamin Jumbe

The Legal Aid Service providers Network (LASPNET) is calling on the government to consider pilot opening of schools with candidate classes.

This comes as debate rages on on whether or not to reopen schools and higher institutions of learning amidst health threats that could lead to further spread of the COVID 19 pandemic.

The networks executive director Sylvia Namubiru says continued closure has exposed children and learners to emotional stress, rape, defilement, early marriages and unwanted pregnancies and put livelihoods of many teaching and non-teaching staff at stake.

Namubiru thus asks the government to allow opening of schools for only candidate classes which can be used to monitor adherence to set health guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures ahead of full re-opening.

The organization recently petitioned the prime minister and the national COVID-19 task force calling for the lifting of the ban on closure of schools and all higher institutions of Learning amidst the partial lockdown.