Dozens of lawyers stormed the High Court’s Civil Division on Friday, challenging Uganda Law Society (ULS) President Isaac Ssemakadde’s decision to expel Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka and the Solicitor General from the ULS Council.

Lawyers Tony Tumukunde and Joshua Byamazima petitioned the court, arguing that the expulsion was unlawful and disrupted the council’s composition, as stipulated by the ULS Act.

Ssemakadde cited reasons for the expulsion, including professional misconduct, conflict of interest, and violations of constitutional law.

Tumukunde and Byamazima sought an interim injunction to block the expulsion, stating that decisions made in the absence of the Attorney General and Solicitor General could harm members’ rights and the public interest.

The court application was postponed to November 13, 2024, due to the absence of Judge Esta Nambayo.

The Attorney General’s removal has sparked controversy, with some lawyers supporting Ssemakadde’s decision.

Lawyer Nalukoola Luyimbazi argued that the Attorney General should personally appear in court, while Lawyer Jude Byamukama emphasized that the ULS cannot maintain its independence if controlled by the Attorney General.