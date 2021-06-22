By Ruth Anderah

Lawyers have petitioned the government to have them recognized as essential workers such that they are cleared to move to various courts.

The lawyers led by Geoffrey Turyamusiima say, President Museveni on June 18th 2021 listed the categories of essential workers but excluded advocates.

According to the letter addressed to the Attorney General, several government officials have laid down measures to curb the spread of the virus and how other essential workers will move but the advocates have been left out.

The lawyers argued that the rights of several suspects will be violated because of failure by their lawyers to access courts.

This is the second time in one month that the lawyers are petitioning the government to clear them to move.

Two weeks ago, the Uganda Law Society, an association that brings together all the advocates in the country, also petitioned the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health seeking to be cleared for the same.