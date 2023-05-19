The proposed marriage reforms on cohabitation continue to draw mixed reactions among Ugandans.

The time limit on cohabitation is among a raft of proposals in a private members bill titled “The Marriage Bill”, 2022” that is yet to be tabled by Tororo Woman MP, Sarah Opendi.

However, human rights and family lawyers have warned MPS to be careful when legislating laws.

Speaking to KFM, Humprehy Tumwesigye, a partner with Mujurizi and Tumwesige advocates notes that marriage is a contract by two consenting adults adding that the proposed law is an illegality.

He adds that the proposed law is implemented is prone to abuse by both women and men thus creating more marital problems than creating solutions.

“Consent in marriage cannot be presumed. People must agree to get married and you don’t legislate so that a legislation can make an illegality. Cohabitation can never be turned into marriage, you are either married or you are not,” Lawyer Tumwesigye told KFM.