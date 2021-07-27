By Ruth Anderah

Lawyers representing Olympian Julius Ssekitoleko have petitioned the High Court civil division seeking his unconditional release from police custody where he has been held since Friday upon returning from Tokyo.

Led by Phillip Munaabi, from Wameeli & Company Advocates, the lawyers have sued the Attorney General, the Director Criminal Intelligence and Investigations as well as the Officer in Charge of Jinja Road Police station.

They want the court to declare that Ssekitoleko is unreasonably detained because he has been held without being presented before a competent court for any charge beyond the mandatory 48 hours.

Ssekitoleko was whisked away by police upon landing at Entebbe International Airport from Tokyo, Japan where he had gone to represent Uganda as a heavyweight lifter in the ongoing Olympic Games.

He is accused of escaping from camp after he failed to qualify and is said to have left a note claiming that he had disappeared to look for greener pastures.

He is however believed to have turned himself in to the officials in Japan upon hearing that he was being hunted by local authorities.