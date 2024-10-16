Lawyers representing popular TikToker Ibrahim Musana, known as Pressure 24/7, have requested that the Buganda Road Magistrate’s Court withdraw charges against their client. The legal team, led by Kato Tumusiime, argued that the case has been pending in court since February 2024 without a trial.

During the hearing before Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi on Wednesday, the prosecution’s Ivan Kyazze informed the court that they were not ready to proceed. Kyazze stated that they were still awaiting the completion of forensic reports and CDs containing videos that they intend to use as evidence.

However, one prosecution witness, Jennifer Nakanguubi, also known as Full Figure, was present in court and prepared to testify against Pressure 24/7.

The magistrate granted the prosecution a final opportunity and adjourned the case until November 19, 2024.

Pressure 24/7 is accused of posting and sharing content that ridicules and promotes hostility against the Kabaka and President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. He faces eight counts of promoting hate speech and spreading malicious information, in violation of section 26(a) of the Computer Misuse Act 2021.

The prosecution alleges that between August 2023 and February 2024, Pressure used his TikTok account to share information that is likely to degrade or demean and promote hostility against four leaders, including the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, President Museveni, Speaker of Parliament Annet Anita Among, and State Minister for ICT Joyce Naboosa Ssebugwawo.

Several individuals, including Jennifer Nakanguubi, have filed complaints against Pressure.