A section of lawyers Uganda is calling for a boycott of the Judiciary’s New Law Year launch tomorrow at the High Court, citing concerns about judicial freedom.

They allege that recent court orders have been issued to gag them from discussing critical issues, including the independence of the judiciary.

Eron Kiiza, one of the lawyers leading the boycott effort, claims that these orders are intended to silence members of the Uganda Law Society (ULS) from discussing essential matters. He cites a recent case where President Museveni wrote to Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo and other judges, allegedly providing directions on how to decide a specific case.

However, the society’s president, Bernard Oundo, has confirmed that he and other members will participate in the New Law Year launch event tomorrow, Friday, February 9.