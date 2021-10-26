By Ritah Kemigisa

Security analysts have blamed the Saturday Komamboga bomb attack that killed one and injured three on laxity on the part of security forces and lack of vigilance among members of the public.

Another explosion in a swift safaris bus left one dead in Lungala, Mpigi district.

Speaking to KFM, Dr Solomon Asiimwe, a security studies don at Nkumba University says more emphasis has been put on fighting covid19 hence neglecting other sectors like security.

He adds that people are also not aware on how to respond to a suspicious situation noting that the attack would have been aborted if the waitress as mentioned in her statement was able to respond appropriately when she saw the suspicious three men.

He has thus underscored the need for security forces to sensitize the public about security awareness.

Dr Asiimwe has meanwhile tasked the security forces to step up investigations to find out if there are any sleeper cells in the country.

The Islamic state has since claimed being behind the attack.