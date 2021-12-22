Police in Rukungiri District has arrested an LC1 chairperson on allegations of murdering his 27-year old wife.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson has identified the deceased as Madina Elizabeth Nuwamanya, resident of Kakyibaya A, Southern Ward, Kebisoni Town Council in Rukungiri District.

He has also identified the suspect as 40-year old Evaristo Musinguzi, the village chairperson of the same area.

It’s alleged that on 21st December, at around 11:00 pm, the deceased picked a quarrel with the husband over-served food that was left in the house whose door was not locked, which Evaristo claimed could have been poisoned.

The quarrel ended up in a fight in which the deceased was reportedly pushed by the husband and she hit her forehead on a cemented verandah and was confirmed dead on arrival at a local clinic.

The suspect then handed himself to Kebisoni Police Station which then took the body of the deceased to Rwakabengo Health Center III for postmortem.