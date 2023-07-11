Local Council One and Two operations will be illegal from today. This is after the terms of the LCI and II chairpersons expired yesterday.

A section of constitutional lawyers says LCs will be operating illegally unless parliament comes up with an amendment to the Local Government Act 2010, to legalise their operations again.

Cabinet yesterday reportedly discussed the highly contentious matter which has left the public in panic due to the would-be perceived illegal operations of the village chiefs.

They are often involved in land transactions and settling domestic disputes as well as providing village documents like reference letters and stamps to residents.

For instance, one cannot be given bail or open a bank account without an LC1 letter.

Yesterday, the FDC urged the government to avail funds for LC elections saying these offices are very important.