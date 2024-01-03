The Ministry of Local Government has again extended the term of office of administrative unit councils for Local Council 1 and 2 for a period of three months from 6th January 2024.

In July last year, Parliament announced the first extension for 180 days following the expiry of their term of office in 2018, 17 years after the last election.

Elections were expected to be held by 5th January this year but according to the Ministry of Local Government, this is now impossible due to inadequate funding and other logistical challenges.

Addressing journalists at the Media Centre, Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi also revealed that the process of harmonizing administrative units is still ongoing.

“The law as amended empowers the minister responsible for local government to perform this duty as indicated in the extract of the law. It is regulation 11A of the Local Government Councils Regulations,” Magyezi said on Wednesday.

According to Minister Magyezi, the extension runs up to the first week of April 2024, when another decision will be announced depending on the availability of resources.