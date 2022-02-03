By Juliet Nalwooga

Police in East Kyoga region have arrested the LC5 chairperson of Bukedea District over the alleged murder of a one Francis Opolot.

Oscar Ageca the region’s police spokesperson says the district chairperson is accused of being an accomplice to the alleged murder that happened on Christmas eve last year.

He says he was arrested after some of the key suspects already in custody for the same murder named him as one of them.

He is to be produced in court later today on murder charges.