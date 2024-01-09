The Law Development Center (LDC) has asked the Law Council to investigate what they called suspicious degrees issued by some universities after receiving abnormally high numbers of students with high grades who fail to pass numerous subjects during training.

This was revealed by Annet Karungi, the Head Bar Course at LDC while appearing before the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee where she was asked to explain why some students were not admitted to the Centre despite paying for the course.

“…the pattern in the recent academic years, they are really not necessarily the best, and many of them actually end up clogging the system by repeating various subjects, something that we have shared with the Law Council and we are hopeful that as a regulator, they will take it up and address it,” Karungi said.

She said LDC received more than 3000 applicants who could not be admitted due to limited facilities.

The revelation by LDC on the authenticity of the grades being awarded at some universities attracted concern from MPs like Usuk County MP, Bosco Okiror, who said some universities produce so many first-class students and wondered whether universities offer genuine degrees.