By Ivan Ssenabulya

Students of the Law Development Center who failed the 2019/20 exams have been invited for discussion with management about fees required to redo the bar course.

Over 1,500 students sat for the exams but only 145 passed, recording a 90% failure rate, which most students have contested, on grounds that the process was marred with irregularities.

The students insist that no results have been released to confirm the said poor performance, among other complaints.

In an interview with NTV, the LDC Director Frank Nigel Othembi said those interested in redoing the course will pay Shs 300,000 per paper but the institution is open to discussion over the same.

A total of 286 students have been discontinued from the bar course altogether.

The failure rate is mostly attributed to the lifting of the pre-entry exams.