By Juliet Nalwooga

The Law Development Center (LDC) has postponed the forthcoming graduation ceremony to a later date, citing the expiry of the term for the Management Committee that is supposed to manage the graduation process.

According to the director of the institution, Frank Nigel Othembi, the graduation that had been slated for Friday next week on May 20th, had to be postponed to enable a new management committee elected and manage the graduation.

He said they postponed the event since the term of the management committee expired on 15th April and that they are in the advanced stages of getting the new board.

Othembi also decried the short term in which the management committee has to serve, meaning that new appointments have to be made after very short periods, which is not good.

It was not clear by press time how many grandaunts are to be affected by this postponement but previous graduations have had over 1000 graduands.