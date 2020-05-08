Good samaritans helping the injured woman onto a waiting vehicle that rushed her to hospital. PHOTO BY MALIK FAHAD JJINGO

A trigger happy Local Defense Unit (LDU) personnel has shot dead a boda boda rider as he attempted to transport a pregnant woman on his motorcycle.

The incident happened at about 1.15pm along Elgin Street in Masaka Municipality.

According to the cctv footage from police, the yet to be identified LDU officer opened fire immediately after seeing the duo, a man and a pregnant woman sit on a motorcycle, which was parked outside Byansi Clinic.

Mr Mathias Wamala, an attendant at Byansi Clinic, said the suspect trailed the duo to the clinic and back to where the motorcycle was parked. The motive of the shooting is yet to be known.

“A pregnant woman came with the deceased on a motorcycle and she entered the clinic, when she moved out to sit on the motorcycle, I saw an LDU officer following them with a gun, he approached the cyclist and shot him at close range,” he said.

