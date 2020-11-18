The Third Division Court Martial in Moroto District has sentenced a Local Defence Unit Logwang Apakuto to 30-year imprisonment for shooting dead a civilian in Kotido District.

Prosecution led by Lieutenant Hamuzah Mulike Hirya informed court that LDU Logwang Apakuto unlawfully caused the death of one Lokong Ahmed of Nadomto village, Nakwakwa parish in Rengem sub-county by shooting at him.

According to reports, the convict escaped from Malu detach with his gun with which he started shooting recklessly after getting drunk killing a one Ahmed Lokong and injuring LDU Lokidi Lokuri and a civilian Loyang Napeyon both from Malu sub county.

Col Benard Tuhame, the 3rd Division Court Martial Chair in his ruling sentenced the convict to 30 years imprisonment noting that this will serve as a warning to other would be offenders.