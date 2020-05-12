Police in Kween District is investigating an alleged murder by shooting of a one Alfred Mwanga, 46 years, a resident of Kapkwata village, Kapkwata sub-county by LDUs who were on a foot patrol last night.

According to the Sipi region police spokesperson ASP Fredmark Chesung, another person, a one David Chemusto, 30 years, a resident of Kamujan village, Cherankan parish who was also injured in the incident is currently admitted at Kapchorwa hospital.

It’s alleged that, while implementing the Presidential guidelines on prevention of COVID-19, the LDUs found a group of 12 men playing cards who turned rowdy as they tried to arrest them.

The deceased reportedly attempted to cut one of the LDU officers before he was shot at.

ASP Chesung tells KFM that the suspect, a one Mutai Timothy, an LDU officer has been arrested and handed over to UPDF for trial before the court-martial.