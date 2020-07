Police in Sironko district are investigating an incident, where a Local Defense Unit officer shot himself.

Mutai Marcos attached to 3rd division, aged 24 years shot self in the stomach last evening at their base Sironko High School.

According to the Elgon region police spokesperson Rogers Taitika, he was rushed to Mbale Regional referral hospital where he is struggling for his life.

Taitika says investigations are under way to establish the cause of this incident.