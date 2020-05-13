A school headteacher is nursing wounds at Mulago Hospital after being shot by a Local Defense Unit officer.

Eric Mutasiga, the headteacher of Merry Time Primary School in Mukono District was reportedly shot at in Wantoni during a scuffle that ensued as he attempted to shield a suspect from being arrested.

Speaking to KFM, Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Oweyesigyire confirms that Mutasiga was shot in the left thigh.

He becomes the 3rd civilian to be shot at by an LDU officer in less than a week.

The first two incidents were in Masaka and Kween districts where the victims were shot dead.