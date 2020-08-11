By Benjamin Jumbe



The Uganda Peoples Defence Forces have announced that Local defence Forces are to resume operations.

This has been revealed by the UPDF spokesperson Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso who says this has been prompted by calls from local leaders and the general public for intervention following increased criminality.

She says following the withdrawal of the forces from active operations to undergo refresher training, the level of criminality has increased especially at night.

She, however, reveals that only those that have undergone and completed the training will resume operations only at night in support of the police force to curtail criminal activities.

Brig Byekwaso appeals to members of the public to cooperate and support the forces in ensuring the safety and security of Ugandans and their property.