By Prossy Kisakye

The former leader of opposition in parliament, Winnie Kiiza, has challenged leaders to strongly condemn the militarization of the country’s politics if women are to freely participate.

She said some men don’t want their wives to be harassed with unfair touches and beatings of the security forces in case of a scuffle while mothers too don’t feel well to see their daughters being tortured during and after elections thus advising them not to participate in leadership positions.

Meanwhile, Kiiza asked stakeholders to encourage women to have a positive attitude towards the media because many fear being in news with a mindset that usually news portrays women in a negative.

She made the remarks on the sidelines of a multi-stakeholder dialogue on Women’s council elections organized by the Netherlands Institute of Multiparty Democracy in Kampala.