Leaders and stakeholders at all levels have been urged to speak out against the sexual exploitation of women in politics.

The call comes from the Soroti District Woman Member of Parliament, Anna Adeke, who notes that this will help break the barriers that tend to push potential women leaders from politics.

Adeke says sexual violence against women in politics is a violation of human rights that aims to undermine governance, adding that many men do not allow their spouses to contest for leadership positions for fear of exposing them to sexual exploitation.

She thus calls upon leaders at all levels to denounce the vice because it bars many women from participating in politics, while those who are already there may not perform effectively.