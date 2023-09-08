By Rajab Mukombozi | Monitor

Mbarara City leaders have expressed concern over the rampant alcohol consumption among the youth, which they say has affected their productivity. Some bars in the city open as early as 8am and sell all sorts of alcohol.

This is common in the slums of Biafra, Kajogo, Kijungu, Kisenyi and Kashanyarazi. From as young as 10 years, literate and illiterate youth are trapped in alcoholism.

The leaders now want a tough law to regulate such behaviour. The city clerk, Mr Assy Abireebe, said their only hope of saving the youth is for Members of Parliament to come up with a tough law to regulate alcohol production and consumption.

“It’s difficult to regulate time, sales and consumption of alcohol because we lack an enabling law. These people used to be charged with being idle and disorderly but this law is no longer there. We pray that Parliament passes a law that will enable us to regulate alcohol consumption,” he said. Read more