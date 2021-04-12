Benjamin Jumbe

Local leaders in Omiya Nyima subcounty in Kitgum District are concerned about the low turn up in schools.

This comes after government allowed a phased reopening of schools that saw semi candidates return last month and other pupils in Primary 4 and 5 just returned to school this month.

The sub county’s LC 3 chairperson Julius Peter Otto says while P.6 had a good turn up, these other classes that have just been allowed to reopen have so far registered very low turn up.

He has now called a meeting with fellow leaders to devise ways of mobilizing communities and parents to have their children back to school.

The sub county has 11 government aided schools and 2 secondary schools.