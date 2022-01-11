By Monitor Team

After nearly 2 years of closure, schools across the country resumed operations yesterday with counseling and covid-19 taking center stage.

In some schools in Kampala city, teachers began their classes by counseling learners and getting them back in the mood to study.

While in others where students insisted they were not ready to study, like at City High School, the teachers simply asked them to share stories of what they did during lockdown.

However, the story was different at Chegere Primary School in Apac district where, according to the RDC, Emma Ngabirano only one pupil turned up.

In Nakasogola, several schools also registered zero learners and the leaders were searching for parents who they say deliberately refused to allow their children to report back to school on the first day of the academic year.