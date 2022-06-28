By Joel Kaguta

Education authorities in Kasese Municipality have closed two dormitory facilities of two schools in Nyamwamba Division for operating illegally and in condemned buildings.

In an operation that was conducted yesterday, the Kasese Municipal Education Officer, Emmy Mwesige Kayiri, said one boarding dormitory at Delight Children Education Centre was accommodating 18 learners and another one at Hope Orphanage Primary School and Children Outreach Centre accommodating 20 students.

At Delight Children Education Centre, the authorities were shocked to find that students were sharing a dormitory with goats and some were even sleeping on the floor.

Kayiri said the two schools were operating the boarding sections illegally.

However, Milton Mutanywana, the Headteacher at Delight Children Education Centre, said they only started accommodating learners to help parents who had failed to give them the due care while at home.