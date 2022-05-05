By JANE NAFULA
First Lady Janet Museveni has advised the Ministry of Health to make Covid-19 vaccination for children below 18 years optional.
Responding to questions raised during a press conference at State House Nakasero on Wednesday, Ms Museveni, who is also the Education and Sports minister, said the decision of vaccinating children against Covid-19 should be left to parents.
“When parents feel free to take their children for vaccination, they [will] do it. If they don’t want to, nobody will force them. It is not compulsory. I do not know where you got that information that is was compulsory,” she said.
