

By Benjamin Jumbe

The Legal Aid Service Providers Network has lauded Uganda Law society for entrusting women with leadership in the new term.

It comes days after the society through its scientific general assembly elected women to its top executive positions in the Saturday elections for new leaders.

Ms Pheona Wall Nabasa was elected the ULS president with Diana Angwech elected vice president while Ms Shane Gloria Musansa-Mugenga won the election of treasurer with Rita Namakiika Nangono taking the Secretary’s slot.

Speaking to Kfm, the executive director of LASPNET Sylvia Namubiru said this is proof that women are able to do what men do adding that it should also serve as a lesson to government and other organisations that women have the ability to take on top leadership positions and deliver.