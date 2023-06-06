By Esther Oluka

The 24 resolutions adopted by the NRM parliamentary caucus following the just concluded Kyankwanzi party retreat continue to draw mixed reactions from the public and critics

Key among them is the resolve to withdraw future backing for any proposed law if introduced by a private member of parliament, opting to go with only government-led consensus positions.

Its adoption has drawn concerns that this is another attempt by the National Resistance Movement (NRM) leadership to exercise exclusive control over the political agenda

Constitutional Law expert, Peter Walubiri says that by throttling the constitutional right of every MP to table a private members bill on the floor of the House, NRM leaders seek to regain the initiative to always dictate their views on contentious issues.

The resolution essentially means that consensus positions on any issue leading up to the writing of new law once arrived at in the parliamentary caucus, will now be expected to be the de facto ruling party line with all members bound to support it on the floor.

It comes in the wake of a rise in motions for private members’ bills on various issues of national concern.