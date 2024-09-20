The High Court Headquarters in Kampala hosted the 7th annual Benedicto Kiwanuka Memorial Lecture on Friday, September 20, 2024. The event brought together legal and justice sector stakeholders to honor the legacy of Uganda’s first-ever Chief Justice, Kiwanuka who was abducted by soldiers under the regime of President Idi Amin on September 21, 1972. His remains have yet to be recovered.

Representing President Museveni, Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among attended. The lecture’s theme, “Promoting a People-Centered Approach to Justice,” was explored by keynote speaker Dr. Zahara Nampewo, a distinguished legal scholar from Makerere University’s School of Law.

Each year, this event celebrates the contributions of Benedicto Kiwanuka to the rule of law and justice. Two retired judges, Justice Seith Manyondo and Justice James Ogoola, will be honored with the Benedicto Kiwanuka Life Achievement Awards on Friday for their significant contributions to upholding justice in Uganda.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera emphasized the importance of honoring Chief Justice Kiwanuka’s legacy by adopting Alternative Dispute Resolution methods to deliver timely and accessible justice to Ugandans.