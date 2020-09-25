

By Benjamin Jumbe

Dokolo Woman Member of Parliament Cecilia Ogwal has asked the government to conduct mass testing following a surge in the number of cases in the country.

Ogwal says the sharp rise in infection figures released every day by the Ministry of Health call for a proportionate increase in testing efforts.

She notes that some health workers have tested positive for COVID-19 and some have unfortunately died yet basic protective gear like masks which were ordered for the general population have not reached some areas including Dokolo.

She advises the government to come up with a cheap option of mass testing for Covid-19 that can be availed at all health facilities.

Since March when the Covid-19 pandemic was first declared, Uganda has recorded 7,064 cases with 70 deaths and 3,226 recoveries.