Legislators on the Parliamentary Education Committee have put the Minister of Education Hon. Janet Museveni and top management at the ministry on spot for snubbing the committee sitting.

The committee was today, Friday, January 13 slated to meet top officials from the Ministry of Education to respond to a number of queries raised by all the agencies under it as far as their 2023/24 budget framework is concerned.

However, only 5 commissioners out of 17 have turned up for the meeting with only 1 minister out of the four, something that has annoyed legislators, accusing the ministry of undermining the committee.

According to the state minister for sports, Peter Ogwanga, the other management members have gone to Kyangwazi to attend the closing ceremony of the headteachers’ retreat.

The chairperson of the education committee, John Twesigye says the Ministry of Education should provide proof that the commissioners who were absent are indeed in Kyankwanzi.