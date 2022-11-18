Some Members of Parliament have paid tribute to the fallen former Democratic Party president, Dr. Kawanga Semwogerere describing him as a man who stood for the truth and fought for the human rights of Ugandans in his political career.

The longest-serving Democratic Party president has passed away at the age of 90.

Kyotera district woman MP, Fortunate Nantongo described the late Paul Kawanga Ssemwogere as a reconciler.

Michael Timuzigu, the MP for Kajara County in Ntungamo district says the late Ssemogerere has been an exemplary person in social and political life.

Wakiso district woman representative, Betty Ethel Naluyima says the late Ssemowgerere was a uniting factor among the opposition political parties.