Kalungu West Member of Parliament, Joseph Ssewungu, has tasked the minister of education and sports, to present to parliament the justification for compulsory payment of milk by parents for their school-going c.

This is after government resolved that the compulsory milk feeding program would be rolled out this term in 13 local government schools in Mukono, Kampala, and Wakiso, and to the rest of the country in January next year.

Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja said earlier that parents will be required to pay between Shs10, 000 and Shs20, 000 each term to ensure their children have a cup of milk at school every day.

However, addressing the house chaired by the deputy speaker, Thomas Tayebwa this afternoon, Ssewungu a professional teacher rejected the proposed pay rates wondering where parents would get money yet they are still struggling with school fees increments