By Ritah Kemigisa

The 40 days of lent will offer a process of healing and liberation to the oppressed, wounded, and broken-hearted Ugandans.

This is according to the outspoken catholic cleric, Fr Deogratious Kiibi who is also the parish priest of St Joseph’s catholic church in Mpigi as Christians begin the Lenten period today.

Fr Kiibi says the Lenten season comes at a time majority of Ugandans have lost hope, are unhappy with the January 14th election results and yet many have lost their loved ones while others have been kidnapped coupled with the shocks of the covid19 pandemic.

He however says with intensive fasting, prayer, and almsgiving, Christians will be empowered to overcome all the current problems.