By Benjamin Jumbe

The government has invited less than 600 dignitaries for the 36th NRM/A victory day celebrations.

This has been revealed by the minister of state for economic monitoring Peter Ogwang while addressing the press on the various activities to be undertaken by the government in preparation for the 36th to be held at Kololo ceremonial grounds on 26th January.

He says this is an effort to ensure observance of the Covid-19 Standard operating procedures.

He however notes that the ceremony is to be preceded by national thanksgiving prayers to be held throughout the country in commemoration of the day from Friday 21st to Sunday 23rd January 2022.

The ceremony is to be held under the theme “Celebrating the 36th NRM/A victory day, a call to duty for all compatriots to continue towards Uganda’s social-economic transformation journey.”