Election observers have challenged Uganda to borrow a leaf from the Kenyan general election held yesterday, asking the government to give democracy a chance.

Speaking to KFM from Kenya, the executive Director Centre for Constitutional Governance, Dr. Sarah Bireete, who is among officials observing the election says the election in the areas she went to was largely peaceful, highly organized and kits for identifying voters were all working.

She adds that to her surprise, all polling stations had solar kits on standby in case of a power blackout and admits that most of the party agents she spoke to were satisfied with the process.

According to Bireete, Uganda needs to learn that transparency is the key determinant in the credibility of our electoral processes further adding that office bearers ought to also be accountable to the electorates.