By Jane Nafula

The State Minister for Higher Education, Mr John Chrysostom Muyingo, has warned that school administrators and proprietors who will attempt to block fees defaulters from writing their final examinations will be arrested.

Speaking to journalists after presiding over the swearing-in ceremony of Prof Celestino Obua, the newly appointed chairperson of Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) held in Kyambogo on Friday, Mr Muyingo said all registered candidates must sit for examinations.

“Don’t lock them out because if you do, the consequences may be tough. Many of you will end up in prison,” Mr Muyingo said.

“I want to repeat that please head teachers, chairpersons of school management committees and owners of schools help us to keep our children inschool and complete the cycle. None of our learners should be forced out of the examination room just because they have not been able to pay school fees and I want everybody to comply,” he further said.

The minister’s warning follows recent cases in which some Senior Four candidates, who had failed to pay fees, were blocked from sitting for final examinations, an act that saw government swing into action.

Last week, Makindye Chief Magistrates Court ordered the detention of the director of Kisugu High School, Mr Celestine Kasolo, over confining Senior Four candidates.

Mr Muyingo said all registered candidates should be allowed to write their exams and that Uneb will work with the owners of the schools to ensure that learners don’t access their results until they have cleared all the fees.