National Unity Platform (NUP) party president Bobi Wine aka Robert Kyagulanyi today received a ‘special blessing’ during church service at Lubaga cathedral.

Priests including Fr Anthony Musaala spread their hands unto the Kyagulanyi’s after they had handed them the ‘Divine mercy’ picture and several types of rosaries as weapons to guard him and his family through the electoral period.

Fresh from the confines of the infamous Nalufenya prison, Bobi Wine acknowledged the significance of his going to church today saying, ” We thank God for yet another opportunity to come together and pray for our nation.”

Shortly after church service, Bobi Wine used his social media platforms to yet again condemn continued state interference in his nationwide- planned political campaigns.

“Due to the rude interruption recently, we were unable to speak to our people in 15 districts of Luuka, Buyende, Kamuli, Mpigi, Kalungu, Masaka, Lyantonde, Kiruhura, Mbarara, Isingiro, Ntungamo and Rukungiri. We also were earlier blocked from accessing Sironko, Kitgum and Bugiri,” the pop star posted.

Bobi also went on to say that: “As we arrange to come to those districts physically, I will be speaking to the people of Uganda in general and those districts, in particular, today [Sunday] at 7 pm live here on Facebook and all our other social media.”

The presidential hopeful is now calling upon leaders and agents in all the areas he intends to campaign from to, “provide means that will enable his people to listen in or watch the communication.”

Bobi Wine was last week arrested and detained at Nalufenya for allegedly flaunting Covid-19 guidelines, an event that birthed wide-wild protests that leading to nearly 50 deaths with scores injured.

