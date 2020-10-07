Peter Igaga commonly known as the ‘boldest man’ has cleared the air about the importance of money in a relationship.

While speaking on the Boys 2 Men show on KFM, Igaga says that a man who has money will always get respect from the partner and also from society.

“The harsh reality is that a man with money is more respected by his girlfriend than a man without,” he said.

Igaga adds that money has the ability to give men access to respect but still argues that, money shouldn’t be the reason why a man is respected.

“Money shouldn’t be the reason why men are respected. Money is a sign of doing certain things right,” he said.

However, he warns that it’s not good to use money to win girls because when the money is over, the girls will also leave.

“I always tell men to never use money to get a girl because it’s not you who got the girl. It’s the money,” he said.

He also advises that men should look out for women who build them instead of getting girls who are only making them spend.

“Your partner must be someone who builds you. It’s not all about taking her to fancy places!” he advised.

Click here to listen to the full episode: Is a Man defined by his money?