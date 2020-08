By Benjamin Jumbe

Lightning has struck dead 4 children in Arua City.

The Children aged between 13 to 15 met their death while playing football at a pitch in Odramacaku, Ayivuni, Ayivu West Division in Arua City last evening.

This has been confirmed by the Uganda Redcross spokesperson Irene Nakasiita who says only one child survived.

Bodies of the dead have been taken to Arua referral hospital.