One person has been confirmed dead and three others seriously injured after being struck by lightning in Buyende district.

The incident occurred in Budubi village, Namusikizi parish, Bugaya sub-county in Buyende district.

The Namusikizi parish LC2 Chairperson, Joseph Kitawu said the victims are children who had sought shelter in a grass-thatched house belonging to Godfrey Nambogo, a resident of Budubi village.

He identified the deceased as Joyce Nakibira, a daughter of Nambogo. Kitawu said the injured children were returning from church lessons ahead of their baptism scheduled for Sunday, September 18.

Kitawu asked residents to be careful especially during the ongoing rainy season by staying in strong structures which would protect them against lightning.