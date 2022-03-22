By Ritah Kemigisa

The Woman Member of Parliament for Kitgum District Lillian Aber has expressed interest in vying for the deputy speaker race of parliament.

Aber tells KFM that she has been endorsed for the position by the Acholi parliament group.

“As we mourn our brother JACOB Oulanya, we strive to maintain the standard in the region, replicate what he has done. To Acholi MP’s (APG) who have endorsed me for the D/S position. I respect the decision as I wait for the NRM CEC decision,” she said.

The group has meanwhile endorsed the minister for relief and disaster preparedness and refugees Hillary Onek for speaker and Bargede Layibi MP Ojara Mapenduzi and the Omoro woman MP Catherine Lwamaka for deputy speaker.

Aber says there is a need to have a new breed of leaders at parliament who can represent the interests of the people especially alleviating them from poverty.

She also underscores the need to have a person of her character who represents the young people and is knowledgeable about the proceedings of parliament.

Aber meanwhile says she will respect the decision of her party’s central executive committee that will sit tomorrow.

However, the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party said it has no vacancy for the position of a deputy speaker, according to its electoral commission.

