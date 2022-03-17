By Juliet Nalwooga

Today marked five years since the brutal murder of the then police spokesperson, AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi, moments after he had left his Kulambiro home near Kampala.

On March 17, 2017, Kaweesi was killed alongside his driver, Godfrey Wambewa, and bodyguard Kenneth Erau after heavily armed assailants showered his official car with bullets.

Now Jamson Karemani, the Judiciary Public Relations Officer in an interview with Daily Monitor has blamed the delay on limited resources.

He says they have less manpower and that they are using the ‘first in’, ‘first out’ policy.

About 50 suspects were arrested in a swoop joint operations by police, Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence and Internal Security Organisation (ISO).

23 suspects were finally zeroed upon and taken to Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court and charged in connection with Kaweesi murder.