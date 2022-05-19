By Juliet Nalwooga

Police at Natete Police station last evening registered and responded to a fire outbreak, which happened at about 10 pm.

The incident involved a Motor Vehicle Reg. No UBD 269A Scania belonging to Link Bus Services.

Luke Owoyesigyire the KMP deputy police spokesperson says fire prevention and rescue services officers responded on time and fortunately, the fire had been extinguished by other first responders using a nearby fire extinguisher, water, and sand.

It has been established that the bus was traveling from Kasese to Kampala. However, it caught fire at Wakaliga traffic lights. The exact cause of the fire has not been established, but preliminary investigations have attributed it to a short circuit in one of the headlamps.

The fire prevention and rescue services have however noted that the bus had no fire extinguisher of its own.