Carnage. This is how onlookers and police described yesterday’s Link Bus crash outside Fort Portal city that claimed at least 20 lives.

The passengers, those who boarded at a terminal in the tourism city, had been on the bus for about 15 minutes. And they were roughly a dozen kilometres in motion.

As the green bus hurtled down the highway, merging in colour with the vast tea plantations, portions of which raced backwards, the least expected happened to blind the enviable view.