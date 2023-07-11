A driver attached to Link Bus Services has died in a Tuesday night accident that occurred at Rugombe along the Fort Portal-Kyenjojo highway.

Tom Alinde, the Public Relations Manager, Link Bus Services identified the driver as Mr. Dauda Kawuwa who was driving the bus registration number UAY 485E which rammed into a parked truck that was carrying logs.

“I think it has a mechanical problem parked somewhere on a downslope. There was nothing like an alert or warning sign to show there is a problem in a corner. So Mr. Kawuwa now the late rammed into it,” Alinde told KFM.

At about 9:10pm (Tuesday night) the deceased’s body was still stuck in the crashed bus.

“He tried to save the bus, but he was very close to the lorry and the log really struck him,” Alinde added.

He meanwhile revealed that two of their staff have been admitted at Kyenjojo hospital with minor injuries.

This comes hours after Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among directed the Uganda Police Force and Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) to tow stationed vehicles off the road.

The road crash followed another accident that claimed the life of businessman Apollo Nyagamehe aka Aponye who died on the spot after his vehicle hit a stationed lorry on the Kabale-Mbarara highway on his way to Rukiga District at around 9:30 pm on Thursday last week.